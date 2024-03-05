Ukraine's drone production could reach 2 million units this year

Ukrainian drone manufacturers can already produce up to 150,000 units per month, and by the end of the year, Ukraine may have a total of 2 million drones.

Source: Hanna Hvozdiar, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Everyone was struck by the President's statement about the possibility of producing a million drones in Ukraine, and many people did not believe it for various reasons. I can assure you that Ukraine's production is already well over a million. And I am confident that this year, we will reach the mark of even 2 million," said Hvozdiar.

She stated that Ukraine can currently produce approximately 150,000 drones per month at its own facilities, and that with additional funding, production can be scaled up significantly.

In total, approximately 200 domestic companies are involved in this sector, with nearly 60 already included in the state order.

Background:

On 19 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that Ukraine would produce a million drones in 2024.

Ukraine's businesses and markets are ready to produce over a million drones. The government set aside approximately UAH 40 billion (about US$1.041 billion) to organise production.

