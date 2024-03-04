Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports on hacking Russian Defence Ministry servers: much information obtained

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that its cyber specialists have gained access to the servers of the Russian Defence Ministry and obtained a lot of data about the Russian military leadership, orders, reports and directives as a result of a DDoS attack.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian intelligence service now possesses software for information protection and encryption, previously used by the Russian Defence Ministry, as well as a trove of classified official documents belonging to the Russian Ministry of War."

Details: The information obtained includes orders, reports, directives, reports and other documents circulated among more than 2,000 structural units of the Russian Defence Ministry.

DIU said this information allows it to establish the complete structure of the Russian Defence Ministry and its branches.

"Analysis of the data obtained has also helped identify the generals, other senior officials of the Russian Defence Ministry structural units, as well as deputies, assistants and specialists − everyone who used the electronic document circulation software called Bureaucrat," DIU said.

The intelligence service specified that they obtained official documentation from Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Vadimovich Ivanov, who "played an important role in making the cyberattack successful".

DIU says that operations in Russia's cyberspace are ongoing.

