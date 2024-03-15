Ukraine's allies are 'united and energized,' Macron says in Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C), French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speak during a press statement after the so-called Weimar Triangle meeting. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Following his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron said the three countries remain "united and energized" when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

"We share one conviction: Ukraine is about our security and our future," Macron said on Friday afternoon in Berlin.

The common will is to support Ukraine for as long as necessary and not to allow Russia to win its war of aggression, he said.

However, Macron said Ukraine backers would never take the initiative to escalate the conflict.

"The fact that all three of us are united and energized today, have the same vigilance regarding the situation in Ukraine, and are determined never to let Russia win and to support the Ukrainian people to the end, is a strength for us, our peoples, our security and our Europe," he said.

Macron did not address the controversial issue of a possible deployment of Western ground troops in Ukraine - a position that has put him at odds with Scholz.

