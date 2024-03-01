Ukraine's agreement with Netherlands: tribunal on Russian aggression to be located in The Hague

The Ukrainian President's Office has described the clause on Russia's responsibility for the war against Ukraine in the agreement with the Netherlands as the "strongest" of all the bilateral agreements signed so far. It also mentions a special tribunal for Russia's aggression in The Hague.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, commenting on the agreement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official stated that the document enshrines "the most powerful provisions" on sanctions, damages and bringing Russia to justice.

"The section on Russia's responsibility in this agreement is the finest and strongest out of all the agreements... In particular, the agreement enshrines the proposal of the Netherlands to host the future special tribunal for the crime of aggression in The Hague!" Zhovkva pointed out.

The agreement is also notable because it is the first to enshrine support for Ukraine's cultural heritage, particularly within the framework of the 1954 UNESCO Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

Zhovkva explained the details of the agreement's military part, noting that it explicitly mentions providing long-range weapons and F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. It also refers to the attraction of Dutch investments in developing Ukraine's defence industrial base, particularly regarding UAV production.

"Signing such an agreement in the frontline city of Kharkiv is a symbolic step. The Netherlands has sent a clear signal to the world and the aggressor that they will stand with Ukraine until victory," he concluded.

The text of the agreement itself has not yet been released. The Ukrainian President's Office has only provided a summary of the document.

