Ukraine war: Explosions hit Odesa as Zelensky meets Greek PM

Deadly explosions have rocked Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa as President Volodymyr Zelensky was meeting Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Ukraine's navy says five people were killed. The BBC has been told no-one from either delegation was hurt.

Mr Mitsotakis said the pair heard the sound of sirens and explosions.

President Zelensky said Russia had "either gone crazy or they don't control what their terrorist army is doing".

During a joint news conference, the Greek prime minister said "we heard the sound of sirens and explosions that took place near us. We did not have time to get to a shelter."

"It is a very intense experience... It's really different to read about the war in newspapers, and to hear it with your own ears, see it with your own eyes," he added.

Mr Zelensky said the strike had left "dead and wounded", but said he did not have exact figures.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on social media she strongly condemned "the vile attack on Odesa" during the leaders' visit.

The attack comes after 12 people - including five children - were killed by a Russian drone strike on Odesa on Saturday. Two infants less than a year old were among the dead.

During their meeting in the city on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky and Mr Mitsoutakis visited the house damaged in the attack.

"My presence here reflects the respect of the entire free world for your people and underlines Greece's commitment to remain by your side," Mr Mitsotakis told the Ukrainian president.

President Zelensky and Prime Minister Mitsoutakis visited the house damaged in Saturday's attack