Ukraine Urgently Needs Additional Air Defense: Minister Kuleba
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged allies and partners “to take extraordinary steps” to provide more air defense units to Ukraine.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Iran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown War
“We urgently require additional Patriots, other modern air defense systems, weapons and ammunition,” Kuleba said in a video address, while addressing the second Black Sea Security Conference in Bulgaria.
“It makes perfect sense to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense as soon as possible and with this regional and global stability,” Kuleba said.
READ: Germany to Give Ukraine Another Patriot Anti-Missile System
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Resilient Global Economy Masks Growing Debt and Inequality
Race for AI Supremacy in Middle East Is Measured in Data Centers
Toyota Pins Its Hopes on Revamped 4Runner to Beat Ford and Hyundai
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.