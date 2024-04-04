Ukraine strikes may have hit 15% of Russian refinery capacity - NATO official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries may have disrupted more than 15% of Russian capacity, a NATO official said on Thursday, adding that the alliance believed Moscow still lacked sufficient munitions and manpower to launch a successful offensive.

Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations and troop concentrations in their more than two-year war, with Kyiv hitting Russian refineries and energy facilities in recent months with some strikes entering 1,000 kilometres into Russian territory.

"In terms of damage, the strikes have probably disrupted more than 10% of Russia's refinery capacity, maybe more than 15%. "Depending on the extent of the damage, repairs could take considerable time," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"I think what we see here are fewer and fewer of these types of Russian energy, critical infrastructure that are safe from potential strikes and a greater and greater impact, I think, on the Russian economy."

According to Reuters calculations, around 14% of Russia's refining capacity has been shut down by drone attacks.

Damaged Russian refineries will get back to normal operations by early June, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

The NATO official said Russia was recruiting about 30,000 people a month to absorb heavy losses, but that while it maintained a significant advantage over Ukraine in terms of munitions, manpower and equipment, it was unlikely to accomplish any major breakthrough in the immediate-term.

"They're likely to be unable to mount any mount any significant offensive operation without another large-scale mobilisation," the official said, adding that Moscow also had to handle its own munitions' shortages.

