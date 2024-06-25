Ukraine starts EU membership negotiations

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib (R) arrives before the start of the NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels. -/NATO/dpa

Ukraine started negotiations with the European Union on joining the bloc on Tuesday, an important ambition of the country defending against a full-scale invasion from Russia.

The negotiations are going to be "rigorous and

demanding," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said to open the talks, speaking on behalf of the EU.

"With determination and commitment, we are confident in

your capacity to bring it to a successful conclusion," she said.

Representatives from the EU and Ukraine met in Luxembourg to officially open the talks on the sidelines of a meeting of EU affairs ministers.

The process does not get underway for a few months and is set to last years but opening talks is an important show of EU support. Ukraine is unable to join the bloc while at war with Russia.

Moldova is to start their own membership negotiations a few hours later on Tuesday.