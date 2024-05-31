Ukraine signs security agreements with Sweden, Iceland and Norway

(L-R) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speak during a press conference of the Nordic Prime Ministers on the occasion of the Nordic Summit. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa

Ukraine has signed security agreements with Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

"The agreement is a powerful signal to Russia that it is basically pointless to continue the war with the assumption that Western countries will tire," Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday before the signing ceremony in Stockholm.

Kristersson described supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia as a "fundamental, existential task" for the countries of Northern Europe, whose security is also threatened by Russia's actions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Sweden for the assistance provided. "Only together can we stop the madness from Moscow," he emphasized.

The agreements are initially valid for 10 years. Ukraine has already signed similar security deals with Denmark and Finland.

Zelensky is in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. According to Kristersson, talks were planned on the provision of further air defence, a peace summit in Switzerland in June as well as help on Ukraine's path to joining the NATO military alliance and the European Union.

Zelensky also has separate meetings with the heads of government of Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

