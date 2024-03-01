Ukraine’s sea exports reach record monthly level since full-scale invasion

Ukraine exported eight million metric tons of goods through the Black Sea corridor in February, reaching a monthly record level since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on March 1.

Ukraine established a temporary Black Sea corridor for civilian cargo ships following the collapse of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative in July last year after Russia had pulled out of the agreement and threatened to target all vessels sailing to Ukrainian ports.

The route doesn’t lead directly through international waters to the Bosphorus Strait but hugs the coastlines of Ukraine and NATO members Romania and Bulgaria, allowing ships to bypass the effective blockade imposed by Russia.

Out of the eight million metric tons of goods exported by sea in February, 5.2 million were Ukraine’s agricultural products, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s exports through the Black Sea ports in Odesa Oblast are gradually approaching pre-war levels, according to the ministry.

More than 90% of all Ukraine’s agricultural exports go through the ports in Odesa Oblast and those on the Danube River. Since the establishment of the temporary Black Sea corridor, Ukraine has reportedly exported almost 28 million metric tons of cargo, most of which are grain and (plant) oil, to 42 countries.

"Ukraine remains one of the key guarantors of food security. Especially with regard to grain exports to African and Asian countries," added the ministry.

Read also: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak: Ukraine’s parliament & economy, Issue No. 44

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.