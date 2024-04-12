Ukraine railway operator extends ban on deliveries to Black Sea port of Chornomorsk

Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Valsamitis is seen in the sea port during loading with wheat for Kenya and Ethiopia in the town of Chornomorsk

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's national railways Ukrzaliznytsia has extended a ban on any transportation in the direction of the large Black Sea port of Chornomorsk until April 17, the company said on Friday.

Ukrzaliznytsia said on Thursday it had suspended all deliveries to Chornomorsk for April 11-13, but gave no reason for the decision.

Chornomorsk, near the southern city of Odesa, is one of Ukraine's biggest sea ports. The Odesa region, key to Ukrainian exports, is under almost daily attack by Russian drones and missiles targeting energy and transport infrastructure.

In addition to Chornomorsk, Ukraine uses the port of Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi in the region.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Peter Graff)