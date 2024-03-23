Ukraine must not be hamstrung

There has been a depressing predictability about news from Ukraine since Russian president Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election in a rigged poll earlier this week. Seemingly emboldened, the Kremlin has launched savage missile and drone attacks on multiple cities, including the country’s capital, Kyiv. In a break of convention, no longer did the Kremlin only speak of a “special military operation”, but declared Russia is in a “state of war”, justifying its offensives and the creation of new armies.

This makes it all the more extraordinary that the United States has reportedly called on Kyiv to stop its own attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure. Such strikes mark one of Kyiv’s few recent military successes, wiping out around 12 per cent of Moscow’s overall oil production. Yet the White House is said to be concerned that if Kyiv keeps hitting Russian facilities, global oil prices will increase sharply.

Two years into the bloodiest conflict Europe has seen since the Second World War, surely the West should have realised by now that Ukraine is in an existential fight for its survival. For too long, Washington and other capitals assumed the war was in stalemate, withholding weapons and funding. Yet as Russia ramps up its efforts, time is running out to rectify the damage.

Before the full-scale invasion, countries such as Germany became overly dependent on Russian oil and gas. With hundreds of thousands dead on European soil, it beggars belief that Western leaders still appear to think Russian energy production is a reason for Ukraine to stay its hand.

