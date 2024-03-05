Ukraine on ICC arrest warrants for Russian military commanders: Justice in action

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin. Photo: the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has issued an official comment in response to the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for two Russian generals, Sergey Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov.

Source: statement on the website of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine; European Pravda

Quote from Kostin: "Today we once again saw justice in action, and the fact that those who commit international crimes will be held responsible. I sincerely welcome the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for a lieutenant general of the Russian Armed Forces and an admiral of the Russian Navy, who are suspected of systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure."

Details: Kostin also thanked the ICC, Prosecutor General Karim Khan, and all Ukrainian prosecutors who had contributed to this outcome by helping with evidence gathering.

"This is the first case when individuals are suspected of committing a crime against humanity and ‘other inhumane acts [...] that caused great suffering or serious bodily harm’," Kostin added.

He stressed that Ukraine will continue working alongside the ICC to bring to justice everyone implicated in committing international crimes.

Background:

On 5 March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for commanders of Russia's Long-Range Aviation (Sergey Kobylash) and the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet (Viktor Sokolov) as part of the investigation into war crimes Russia potentially committed in Ukraine between 10 October 2022 and 9 March 2023.

On 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the deportation of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

