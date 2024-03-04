Ukraine and France deepen cooperation for recovery of Chernihiv Oblast

The relevant Ukrainian ministry will cooperate with the French agency to restore Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure; European Pravda

A memorandum of cooperation was signed with the French agency for international technical cooperation Expertise France.

"Expertise France will provide comprehensive support for the recovery of Chernihiv Oblast, focusing on expertise and innovation. Reconstruction and European integration are our priorities. We strive to start working as soon as possible, so we are already working on structuring technical assistance projects," said Jérémy Pelle, General Director of the agency.

Assistance to Chernihiv Oblast and its hromadas, in particular Ichnia, Novy Bilous, Nova Basan, Oster, Pryluky, Semenivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi district, will be provided through two projects of the agency [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

For more convenient work, Expertise France will create a project office for hromada support in Chernihiv, with the participation of international and local experts.

Among other things, they plan to preserve the roof of the regional academic theatre in Chernihiv, support local innovation projects, recover anti-radiation shelters in central hospitals of the oblast, support local self-government bodies, including through educational projects in the topics of innovation, mobility, agriculture, culture and heritage.

Chernihiv Oblast has already received humanitarian aid and support from France to recover its infrastructure.

France is also preparing a plan to help the affected cultural sights of Odesa.

Previously: Latvia has also focused on supporting Chernihiv Oblast.

