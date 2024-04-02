Ukraine drone attacks Russia's Tatarstan region

STORY: Two drones attacked a dormitory on the territory of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. At least seven people were injured, Russian media reported.

Russian electronic warfare defences intercepted a Ukrainian drone near Tatneft's Taneco refinery, one of Russia's biggest, in Nizhnekamsk, the RIA state news agency reported.

Its production capacity stands at around 360,000 barrels per day. The refinery is located 1,300 km (800 miles) from the front lines in Ukraine.