Ukraine conference concludes in Switzerland, Zelenskyy and von der Leyen comment
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that negotiations with Russia "can start tomorrow" as long as Putin withdraws troops from Ukrainian territory. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that the conference in Switzerland was part of a broader plan for peace in Ukraine, as "peace in Ukraine will not be achieved in one step, it will be a journey".