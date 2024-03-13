Ukraine charity in Milton Keynes is saved by new landlord

Help Ukraine BAMK hopes to be operating from its new Stacey Bushes base (pictured) from next week

A Ukraine aid charity that was at threat of closing down said it had found a new home.

Help Ukraine BAMK, which says it is one of the last remaining hubs in the UK for Ukraine donations, used a warehouse in Blakelands, Milton Keynes.

The owner of the building had to move out of the site, leaving the charity homeless, but a new location has been found in Stacey Bushes.

"Everyone is over the moon," said volunteer Steve Senior.

"It's business as usual from next week."

Steve Senior said the group was "over the moon" with the new premises

Since the war began in 2022, the charity said it had shipped about 140 tonnes in humanitarian aid to people in the country.

He recalled: "Two weeks ago we sent a lorry with 12 or 16 wheelchairs for severely disabled children which are now in Odesa.

"We've seen pictures of the children in the wheelchairs and the smiles on their faces are unbelievable, that alone is more payment than we can ever want."

Mr Senior said the charity's "partners" in Ukraine were "quite mortified" when they were told about its operating problems.

The Milton Keynes group sources food, medicine and clothes to send to people in Ukraine who need them

The organisation is entirely run by volunteers, many with direct connections in Ukraine.

When the Ukrainian businessman who gave the group space in his warehouse had to move out of the site, there were concerns humanitarian services may have to stop.

Mr Senior said: "One of the Ukrainian volunteers who works with us... Her children go to a private school and the owner of that school is very helpful to the community.

"When she became aware of our problem she asked friends of hers and that's how we got our new premises."

Ukrainian Yuliya Halahan felt it was important to support people living in her home country

Yuliya Halahan, who volunteers for the group and is from Ukraine, said: "It's very important for us, as Ukrainians, to support our people in Ukraine, not to stand by but to be helpful to them."

The group planned to be "fully operational" from next week.

