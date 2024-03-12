Ukraine-based Russian armed groups claim raids into Russia

Three Ukraine-based Russian paramilitary groups say they have crossed into Russia and are now fighting government troops there.

The Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) and Siberian Battalion (SB) posted videos purportedly showing their fighters in Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions.

An exiled Russian politician claimed one village in the Belgorod region was now controlled by "liberation forces".

Russia's defence ministry said the breakthrough attempts were thwarted.

Ukraine's military denied any involvement in Tuesday's cross-border raids. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the country's military intelligence, said the paramilitary groups were "independent organisations" comprising of Russian nationals and therefore operating "at home".

In a separate development, Russia said Ukraine had launched 25 drones on targets across Russia, but the attack was thwarted.

However, videos have emerged which appear to show several Russian oil facilities on fire.

A full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is now in its third year, with no signs that the biggest war in Europe since World War Two could end soon.

On Tuesday, the FRL posted what it said was a video from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"Like all our fellow citizens, in the Legion we dream of a Russia freed from Putin's dictatorship. But we don't just dream: we make every effort to make these dreams come true. We will take our land away from the regime, centimetre by centimetre," an armed FRL soldier in the footage is heard saying.

Meanwhile, the SB said "fierce fighting is going on the Russian Federation territory", publishing a clip purportedly showing its fighters engaging with Russian government forces.

It also condemned Russian presidential elections on 15-17 March, in which Mr Putin is widely expected to be declared the winner.

"Ballots and polling stations in this case are fiction. You can really change your life for the better only with weapons in your hands," the SB said.

Another Ukraine-based Russian group, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), also published footage of what it said were its fighters engaging with Russian government troops.

"The army of the Kremlin regime lays down its weapons without even starting the battle," it said.

The videos have not been independently verified.

The border village of Tetkino in the Kursk region appeared to be one of the targets in Tuesday's raids.

The BBC has verified the authenticity of FRL footage depicting a strike on an armoured personnel carrier in Tetkino.

Separately, Ukraine-based Russian opposition politician Illya Ponomarev claimed that the border village of Lozovaya Rudka, Belgorod region, was "under full control of liberating forces".

In a statement later on Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said its forces together with border guards and FSB security service units "thwarted an attempt by the Kyiv regime to make a breakthrough" into Russia.

It said enemy fighters - backed by tanks and armoured personnel carriers - had tried to invade Russia "simultaneously in three directions in the areas of the settlements of Odnorobovka, Nekhoteevka and Spodaryushino, Belgorod region".

It added that another four attacks had targeted Tetkino, but were "repulsed".

The Ukraine-based Russian armed groups have made several cross-border raids since the full-invasion of Ukraine began.

Last May, Russia's military said a similar attack in the Belgorod region was rebuffed and armed insurgents defeated.

Map