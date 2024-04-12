Ukraine Appoints Zelenskiy Ally as First Deputy Foreign Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrane’s cabinet approved the appointment of an experienced diplomat and member of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office as first deputy foreign minister.

Andrii Sybiha, who held the foreign brief as a deputy to head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak, assumed his new role Friday, the cabinet said on its Telegram channel. Sybiha served as ambassador to Turkey between 2016 and 2021.

