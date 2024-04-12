Ukraine Appoints Zelenskiy Ally as First Deputy Foreign Minister
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrane’s cabinet approved the appointment of an experienced diplomat and member of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office as first deputy foreign minister.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips
Russian Attacks on Ukraine Stoke Fears Army Near Breaking Point
Vietnam Tycoon Lan Sentenced to Death Over $12 Billion Fraud
US Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil Markets
Andrii Sybiha, who held the foreign brief as a deputy to head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak, assumed his new role Friday, the cabinet said on its Telegram channel. Sybiha served as ambassador to Turkey between 2016 and 2021.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Toyota Pins Its Hopes on Revamped 4Runner to Beat Ford and Hyundai
Race for AI Supremacy in Middle East Is Measured in Data Centers
Everyone Is Rich, No One Is Happy. The Pro Golf Drama Is Back
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.