Ukraine allowed to hit some targets in Russia with US weapons

The US has provided Ukraine with weapons including Howitzers [Getty Images]

US President Joe Biden has given Ukraine permission to use American-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia, but only near the Kharkiv region, US officials say.

One told BBC News that his team had been directed to ensure Ukraine was able to use US weapons for "counter-fire purposes" to "hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them".

While Washington's policy of not allowing long-range strikes inside Russia has not changed, Moscow will likely view the latest measure as an escalation.

Russian forces have made gains in the Kharkiv region in recent weeks after a surprise offensive in the area, close to the border with Russia.

The US official also told the BBC: "Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) or long range strikes inside of Russia has not changed.”

When asked by CBS, the BBC's US partner, whether the new policy included attacking Russian aircraft, an official said: "We’ve never told them [Ukraine] they can’t shoot down a Russian airplane over Russian soil that’s coming to attack them.”

The White House and State Department had no immediate comment.

The UK earlier signalled that it was open to an easing of restrictions on how Ukraine can use weapons supplied by the West.

But Washington, which has provided the bulk of Ukraine's weaponry, had resisted easing these restrictions over fears of escalation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at the shift during a visit to Moldova on Wednesday.

"At every step along the way, we've adapted and adjusted as necessary," he said.

"And so that's exactly what we'll do going forward."

