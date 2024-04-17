Ukraine aid vote expected in Congress this weekend

The US House of Representatives will hold a vote on aid bills - including one for Ukraine - on Saturday, Speaker Mike Johnson has announced.

In a note sent to House Republicans, Mr Johnson said that four bills would be put to the floor, including another one on border security.

The national security bills outlined by Mr Johnson will include funding for Israel as well as the Indo-Pacific.

Aid for Ukraine has stalled for months amid opposition from some Republicans.

The announcement - which was texted to House members Wednesday - comes over two months after a $95m bill combining the various aid packages passed the US Senate.

The new plan breaks the aid packages into separate bills, which Mr Johnson told fellow representatives include "a loan structure for aid, and enhanced strategy and accountability."

A fourth planned bill will include the "Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians", or Repo Act, which would allow seized Russian assets to be given to Ukraine, as well as a bill that would force TikTok's parent company to divest from the company or face a potential ban in the US.

No further details were provided.

Mr Johnson has come under increasing pressure from the right-wing of the Republican Party over the foreign aid packages and his negotiations with Democrats.

Two conservative representatives, Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie and Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, have called on him to step down or face a motion to vacate which could lead to his ouster from the Speaker's position.