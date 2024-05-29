The training provides an opportunity for first responders to run drills they cannot run while classes are in session at the Lexington campus, above. (Photo by Mark Cornelison | UK Photo)

The University of Kentucky on Thursday will conduct a “full-scale active aggressor crisis exercise” from 8 a.m. until the afternoon.

“If you see large numbers of emergency response teams on campus, including police, fire and EMS, do not be alarmed,” says a UK release, “this is only a drill.”

The training provides an opportunity for first responders to run drills they cannot run while classes are in session at the Lexington campus, says the release. The UK Police Department will be working with personnel from UK HealthCare, UK Public Relations and the UK Emergency Operations Center to practice coordinating a response with internal and external stakeholders in the event of an active aggressor situation. Local and state law enforcement will participate as well.

This drill is taking place in partnership with Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, which specializes in emergency management and preparedness training.

The post UK on Thursday will practice for ‘active aggressor crisis.’ Don’t be alarmed; it’s ‘only a drill.’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.