UK’s Sunak to Visit Poland Soon to Discuss Security, Tusk Says

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Poland “soon” to discuss security topics, and may be joined by NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg, Premier Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the wake of Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel, Tusk announced that Poland will join the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative, an air defense system which currently includes 21 countries, including the UK.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.