UK split in two as west coast braces for Storm Kathleen while the rest bathes in sun

Britain will be split in two this weekend with the west coast bracing for 70mph winds while the rest of the country bathes in 71.6F (22C) heat.

Storm Kathleen will hit the UK with gusts of 50mph expected across Cornwall, much of Wales and the north-west of the country with some coastal areas experiencing wind speeds of 60-70mph.

A yellow weather warning is in place from 8am until 10pm on Saturday.

A snow warning is also in place on Friday and covers large parts of central Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Torrential downpours and snow on Saturday are forecast in Scotland and the north east of England, according to the Met Office.

Despite the wind and rain, highs of 22C could be seen over the weekend in the rest of the UK, the forecaster said. East Anglia and south-east England will see the warmest temperatures owing to unseasonably warm air from the south-west.

Wind speeds of 60-70mph may sweep across some areas - George Cracknell Wright

Alex Burkill, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “This would be the first time we have seen 20C this year.

“It is worth noting that across parts of the south-east actually we’re not going to see a huge amount of rain on Saturday and we’re going to drag in some very warm air.”

He added: “There will be some wet weather around, could be quite heavy at times, but there are also some signs of something a little bit drier coming up later on.”

The 11th named storm is expected to batter the west of England, Scotland and Ireland on Saturday, with large waves expected in coastal areas.

It is then expected to move to other parts of the country.

The Met Office also warned that heavy rain could cause travel disruption and flooding.

The Environment Agency has 11 flood warnings in place where flooding is expected, and there are 130 alerts for possible flooding.

The Met Office has warned of power cuts and loss of mobile phone coverage in some areas - George Cracknell Wright

Rod Dennis, an RAC spokesperson, said: “This intense period of stormy weather is going to prove extremely challenging for anyone driving on the western side of the UK.

“We strongly urge drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where the impact of the very strong winds is most likely to be felt.”

The Met Office said in an update on Friday: “Stronger gusts are now expected across some parts of the warning area, with likelihood also increased.”

It warned of injuries and danger to life from “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”, adding “road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible”.

There could also be power cuts and mobile phone coverage could be affected.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “Winds pick up further through Friday evening, overnight into Saturday, where as we start Saturday morning we’ll see widely across the country gusts of 30-40mph.

“In western parts of the UK, inland, we could see gusts of 40 to 50mph and then around the western coast of the UK we could see gusts of 60-70mph.”

