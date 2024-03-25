UK Space Agency: Wales office to bring millions of pounds

The opening of the first UK Space Agency office in Wales will potentially bring tens of millions of pounds into the economy, according to its head.

Space Wales chief executive John Warley said Wales should aim to get 5% of the agency's £700m budget, or about £35m.

Recent figures show the Welsh space sector generates £79m in income a year.

It is one of several changes for the agency, with new offices also in Edinburgh and Leicester, along with new headquarters in Oxfordshire.

"UK Space Agency is relatively modest compared with say Nasa in the United States, but they do have a budget of £700m a year," Mr Warley told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"And Wales or ought to be trying to aim to get 5% of that. You know, we've got 5% of the UK population, so we should be getting our fair share.

"So we're talking about tens of millions of pounds potentially."

The new Wales office will be in William Morgan House in Central Square in Cardiff, near Cardiff Central railway station, a major UK government building and the BBC Wales HQ.

The new office at William Morgan House in Central Square, Cardiff, is part of a number of changes for the UK Space Agency.

UK Space Agency chief executive Paul Bate, said it was a "transformational moment".

"Wales has a long-established heritage in aerospace and manufacturing, and in recent years we have supported Welsh space companies to develop new and innovative technologies, including Space Forge, who built Wales's first satellite.

"We have seen a significant rise in space organisations across the Welsh space ecosystem and it's crucial we nurture their skills and expertise, and connect them with the wider sector, to ensure we continue this journey."

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: "The UK government has made significant investments in companies like Space Forge in Cardiff, and in research programmes at Welsh universities.

"We have built talent and expertise and it's great to see support coming to Wales to help the sector grow and develop."