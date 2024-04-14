UK seeking to de-escalate tensions in Middle East
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins says the government is trying to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel.
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins says the government is trying to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel.
Here's what to know about the latest in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Wall Street is focused on who will be the entertainment giant's next CEO. Here's who is in the running.
Generative AI, which can create and analyze images, text, audio, videos and more, is increasingly making its way into healthcare, pushed by both Big Tech firms and startups alike. Google Cloud, Google's cloud services and products division, is collaborating with Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit healthcare company, on generative AI tools designed to personalize the patient intake experience. Amazon's AWS division says it's working with unnamed customers on a way to use generative AI to analyze medical databases for "social determinants of health."
Today, four out of 10 Formula 1 teams use an evolution of that same technology. Now at 50 employees, Switzerland-based Neural Concept is working toward a Series B round while its software helps historic F1 teams like Williams Racing find their way back to the top of the world's premiere form of motorsport.
The China-market Cadillac Optiq interior gets revealed before the crossover's Beijing Auto Show debut later this month. The Optiq is due here for 2025.
The Blink Mini 2 home security camera is 25 percent off in both colors — black and white — in a deal on Amazon, bringing the already budget-friendly system down to just $30. It can be used indoors or outdoors.
'We'll deal with that Monday,' Dana White said about Arman Tsarukyan appearing to punch a fan during his UFC 300 walkout.
Car insurance rates are rising faster than in the last 47 years, and its due to all kinds of reasons including more claims and expensive parts among others
'So soft and comfortable': More than 67,000 shoppers gave these flattering pants a five-star rating.
'It's exactly what I needed' wrote one of 7,000+ five-star fans.
Nearly 40,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
Power inverters can be very useful during road trips. They connect to your car's auxiliary port and charge your devices via the inverters outlets.
Conor McGregor is set to enter the Octagon for the first time in three years.
Max Holloway just delivered one of the greatest moments in UFC history.
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
Heya, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the past few days in tech. Google's annual enterprise-focused dev conference, Google Cloud Next, dominated the headlines -- and we had plenty of coverage from the event. Lorenzo wrote about how hackers stole over ~340,000 Social Security numbers from government consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates (GMA).
A post from the official Bluesky account on Friday notified users that it's lifted its ban on heads of state. The policy has been in place for the last year. Bluesky recently opened itself up to public signups after previously requiring invite codes.
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.