UK seeking to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

Generative AI, which can create and analyze images, text, audio, videos and more, is increasingly making its way into healthcare, pushed by both Big Tech firms and startups alike. Google Cloud, Google's cloud services and products division, is collaborating with Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit healthcare company, on generative AI tools designed to personalize the patient intake experience. Amazon's AWS division says it's working with unnamed customers on a way to use generative AI to analyze medical databases for "social determinants of health."