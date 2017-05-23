UK police say carry out controlled explosion in Manchester district

LONDON (Reuters) - Police in the British city of Manchester said they had carried out a controlled explosion in the Fallowfield district to the south of the city centre, as part of their investigation into a bomb attack on Monday which claimed 22 lives.

"Police have executed warrants, one in Whalley Range, and one in Fallowfield, where a controlled explosion took place, as part of the investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester arena," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

(Writing by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle)