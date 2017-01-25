UK PM May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in this photograph received via the BBC in London, Britain, January 22, 2017. Jeff Overs/Courtesy of the BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.

During his election campaign, President Donald Trump said he would pull the United States out of the agreement, intended to curb global warming by cutting emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, within 100 days of taking office. He has since said he would keep an open mind about the deal.

Asked by opposition Labor lawmaker Ed Miliband whether she would use her meeting with Trump this week to tell him not to withdraw from the agreement, May said: "The Obama administration obviously signed up to the Paris climate change agreement, we have now done that, I would hope that all parties would continue to ensure that that climate change agreement is put into practice."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)