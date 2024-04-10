UK houses so many asylum seekers that over half the foreign aid budget is spent in Britain

The UK is housing so many asylum seekers that more than half the foreign aid budget earmarked for poor countries is now being spent in Britain, new figures suggest.

In 2023, the UK spent £9.9 billion in bilateral aid – yet 54 per cent of this was used domestically, according to the Centre for Global Development (CGD), which analysed data released by the Foreign Office data on Wednesday. This was an increase from 48 per cent the previous year.

Britain’s bilateral aid money is supposed to be spent on helping poorer nations alleviate poverty and respond to humanitarian disasters.

However, in recent years, an increasing proportion has been spent within Britain itself to support the rising number of refugees entering the country.

The cost of housing asylum seekers in hotels alone is £8 million a day, according to Home Office data.

Sarah Champion, chairman of the international development committee, said the rising trend in spending foreign aid domestically was limiting what could be allocated overseas and was “deeply worrying”.

“We [the committee] have expressed our concerns and ministers are still not listening,” the Labour MP said.

The Foreign Office’s latest figures show that the amount of financial aid given bilaterally to poorer nations in 2023 fell by nearly 10 per cent, dropping to £4.1 billion from £4.6 billion in 2022.

The largest cuts were made to aid spending in Asia, which received £619 million from Britain in 2023, down from £925 million the previous year.

Gideon Rabinowitz, director of policy and advocacy at Bond, a UK network of NGOs, said the figures demonstrated that “the Government seems to have lost its grip on UK aid spending”.

He added that international organisations “are once again seeing vital funding for emergency support programmes in Somalia, Yemen and elsewhere being cut or held back, and we suspect this is because of escalating Home Office asylum costs taking an increasing chunk of the UK aid budget.”

The aid money spent within Britain is predominantly used to house and support asylum seekers during the first 12 months of their stay in the UK.

This includes payments for refugees’ transport within the UK and temporary food, accommodation and training.

Of the £5.3 billion estimated to have been spent out of the bilateral aid budget in the UK last year, the vast majority of this (£4.3 billion) was used for domestic refugee costs, the CGD said.

Britain also used its bilateral aid to fund research projects linked to overseas issues and “administrative costs”.

A decade ago, just 7 per cent of Britain’s overseas budget for poor nations was being spent domestically, according to the CGD. The share spent in the UK has risen sharply since, reaching a record high in 2023.

Britain’s overall foreign aid spending – including money donated to both low-income countries and organisations such as the UN – increased to 0.58 per cent of GDP in 2023, up from 0.5 per cent in 2022.

Ms Champion welcomed this rise, but said it still falls short of the Government’s 0.7 per cent manifesto commitment.

A UK government spokesman said: “The UK spent over £15 billion on development last year, including on life-saving humanitarian aid in Gaza, in Sudan following the coup, and in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake.

“Our spend in 2023 also helped fragile states to access finance, millions of women globally to receive family planning support and is tackling the effects of climate change. We are also nearly doubling our spend in low-income countries this financial year.

“Last year’s budget was boosted by additional funding to support refugees in the UK, who have escaped oppression and conflict overseas, including from Ukraine and Afghanistan. We will continue to ensure our aid budget delivers value for money for British taxpayers.”