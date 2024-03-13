UK economic growth picks up in January

The UK's economy picked up in January, boosted by stronger sales in shops and online and more construction activity.

The economy grew by 0.2%, official figures show, following a fall in output during the previous month.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the services sector led the bounce back, after retailers struggled to draw in shoppers in December.

This is an early estimate, but signals how the UK, which entered recession at the end of 2023, is faring.