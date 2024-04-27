UK Considers Sending Forces to Gaza to Help Deliver Aid: BBC

(Bloomberg) -- The UK is contemplating sending soldiers to Gaza to support aid deliveries once a new corridor opens in May, the BBC reported.

The British forces could drive trucks off landing craft along a floating causeway onto a beach and transport goods to a secure distribution area ashore, though no decision has been made, according to the report, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military campaign following the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. The US, UK and EU are putting pressure on the Israeli government to allow more aid into the Palestinian territory to ease the humanitarian crisis.

The UK Ministry of Defence and Israeli army declined to comment to the BBC.

