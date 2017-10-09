UK border guard arrested in drugs and guns raid

General view of the freight terminal at the Port of Dover in Dover on September 27, 2014 (AFP Photo/Andrew Cowie)

London (AFP) - A British border guard was one of 12 people arrested in Britain and France as part of an investigation into arms and drugs smuggling, police said on Monday.

The 36-year-old officer from the port of Dover was detained by French police near Calais last Friday along with three other UK citizens, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement.

Eleven firearms -- nine handguns and two revolvers -- were recovered and French police also seized 34 kilogrammes (75 pounds) of cocaine and seven kilos of heroin.

Eight more people were then arrested in Kent in southeast England and in London, six of whom have been charged with conspiracy to import firearms and drugs.

The remaining two were released on bail pending further investigation.

"This operation has brought together law enforcement from both sides of the Channel, and we believe we have prevented the importation of a significant quantity of class A drugs and firearms to the UK," said Dave Hucker, head of the NCA's anti-corruption unit.