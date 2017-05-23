MANCHESTER, England (AP) — UK ambulance official: 12 children under age of 16 were among 59 injured in concert attack.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — UK ambulance official: 12 children under age of 16 were among 59 injured in concert attack.
Katherine: trump keeps telling us that his campaign had no ties to Russia, so why doesn't he just answer any and all questions and they'll find nothing and they'll be done with it and life can go on... on the other hand, if there is some sort of collusion, then he best stall, deny, lie, tweet and obstruct... oh, that is what he is doing!.. fancy that!..
1.3k