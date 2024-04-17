UI to seek tuition raise at ed board meeting

Apr. 17—The University of Idaho will request a tuition and fee increase for its students Thursday at the Idaho State Board of Education meeting, which begins today in Moscow.

UI is joining Boise State University, Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho State University in requesting a 3% increase in tuition and fees for most students, as directed by the State Board of Education. The SBOE approved a 5% increase in tuition and fees for UI last year.

Overall, UI requested a $268 increase in tuition and fees for all full-time undergraduate students per year. For full-time graduate students, the proposed increase is $268 per year as well, or 2.5% for residents and 0.9% for non-residents.

This results in a total tuition and fee package of $9,084 per year for undergraduate resident students and $28,320 per year for undergraduate nonresident students.

Lewis-Clark State requests a $178 increase in tuition per year for full-time resident students. The request also includes a $44 increase in fees.

This will amount to a total of $7,610 in tuition and fees per year for resident students. Non-resident students will pay $22,028 per year. Asotin County residents will pay $12,036 per year.

UI will also ask the SBOE to approve the design phase for its WWAMI medical education building expansion. This matter will be discussed today.

The Huckabay Medical Education Building, on Sweet Avenue, will be expanded by 5,000 gross square feet. This will add space for additional faculty offices, classrooms and support spaces for UI's medical education programs, according to UI. The total project is expected to cost nearly $3.5 million.

Both Wednesday and Thursday meetings begin 9 a.m. at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on campus.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.