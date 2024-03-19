UI reports strongest spring enrollment increase in a decade

Mar. 19—The University of Idaho says its 2024 spring enrollment is the largest the university has recorded in at least a decade.

Total enrollment is up 5.8% to 11,408 students, according to a UI news release.

This marks the sixth straight semester of enrollment increases.

Undergraduate enrollment increased 4.6% to 6,807 over spring 2023. First-time students are up 4.9% and transfer students are up 3.2%. Dual credit enrollment increased 28% to 1,959 over spring 2023's enrollment of 1,530. Graduate student enrollment declined slightly to 1,901 from spring 2023's enrollment of 1,933.

This data is reported to Idaho and federal officials on March 15 of each year.

"Our strong aid packages and support for our students shows in our continued enrollment growth," UI President Scott Green said in a statement.

This comes after a fall 2023 semester that saw the second-largest freshman class in the school's history.