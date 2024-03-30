UI could soon offer MS in video game development

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I could soon see a new masters program in video game development following an approval by the UI Board of Trustees at Thursday’s meeting.

The proposal comes from the university’s School of Information Sciences as well as the Graduate College. Key figures from the University — the chancellor, vice president, University of Illinois System — all recommended an approval of the proposal.

The proposal cited the growing popularity of the video gaming industry in recent years — a pattern that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects to continue.

The proposed MS in Game Development program would entail training for work in professional videogame studios as well as in similar industries, and would offer concentrations in the areas of art, design, programming, production or narrative.

Another unique aspect of the program would be its format, which would be offered completely online. Reasonings for this were cited as accessibility — including for non-traditional and international students — as well as scalability. .

The proposed program wouldn’t require any new funding and would be supported by preexisting resources through the School of Information Sciences, grants and tuition revenue.

The Executive Vice President and Vice President for academic affairs agreed with the program’s recommendation.

While the program has received overwhelming approval from key figures at the University, it must ultimately be approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

