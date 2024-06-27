Uhrichsville man in custody after shooting on south side of New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A 27-year-old Uhrichsville man is in custody after a shooting Wednesday night on the south side of New Philadelphia.

The unidentified victim is receiving treatment in an area hospital, according to New Philadelphia Police Capt. Rocky Dusenberry.

The suspect is being held in the New Philadelphia City Jail awaiting charges.

New Philadelphia police were assisted at the scene by deputies from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, deputies were called at 11:46 p.m. to Church Avenue SE. Upon arrival, deputies began life-saving measures to the victim by applying direct pressure to a gunshot wound until EMS arrived.

Deputies were able to convey information about the suspect to New Philadelphia officers who took the suspect into custody in the area south of Commercial Avenue. A firearm was located in vegetation near the location where the suspect was caught.

No further information is available.

