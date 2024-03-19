UHP releases 911 call from car chase involving 12-year-old driver

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call from March 7 that helps detail how officials were able to stop a 12-year-old girl driving a car and said to be alone in the vehicle.

According to officials, the girl reportedly took her mother’s car without her knowledge on March 7. On March 18, UHP shared a recording of a 10-minute 911 call that alerted officials of the 12-year-old driving on I-15.

“I feel like I’ve got a drunk driver in front of my semitruck,” the caller told the dispatcher. “We are currently going about 50 miles an hour, and they are just swerving back and forth, their headlights are not on.”

The caller described the vehicle as a small, black four-door car, but was unable to determine the license plate. Officials later said the vehicle was a black Honda Civic.

After describing the car, the caller can be heard saying, “Oh please don’t crash,” likely speaking to the car being driven by the child.

The semitruck driver told the dispatcher they were staying behind the 12-year-old driver with their hazards on. Later in the call, the caller again urges the driver to be careful, and can be heard saying, “Please don’t hit that barrier.”

The caller later told the dispatcher the driver in question was driving back and forth across traffic.

While speaking to the dispatcher, the caller noted the varying speeds of the driver in front of the semi, going as slow as 35 miles per hour but sometimes so fast the semi could not keep up, the driver said. According to prior reports, the speeds during the chase involving officers went up to 70 miles per hour.

The 12-year-old was then said to have moved into the HOV lane, and about nine minutes into the call, the dispatcher informed the caller that a trooper had a visual on them.

The juvenile was eventually stopped and returned to the custody of her parents.

