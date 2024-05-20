UH Manoa ranked in top 2.5% globally of 20,000 universities

May 20—The University of Hawaii at Manoa placed in the top 2.5% of a new global ranking of more than 20,000 universities.

UH announced Sunday that it was ranked 511 on the Global 2000 list by the Center for World University Rankings, which measured key areas such as education, employability, faculty and research.

UH also ranked 138th among U.S. universities.

UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno said in a statement, "This ranking is the latest validation of UH Manoa's standing as a hub of academic excellence and groundbreaking research. It's a source of pride for our state to host one of the world's premier universities right here in Hawaii."

14 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .