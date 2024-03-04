UF's journalism college gifted $8 million from Gainesville developer Nathan Collier

The University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications announced Monday that it has received an $8 million gift to sustain the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability and to create a new local journalism symposium.

The donation from Nathan Collier, founder and chairman of Gainesville-based development firm The Collier Companies, is the largest in the college's history.

“We are extremely grateful to Nathan Collier for this generous and impactful gift,” said the college's dean, Hub Brown, in a news release. “The college is already recognized for its support of journalism and news organizations, including the Collier Prize, the ONA Prize for Investigative Data Journalism, Fresh Take Florida and other initiatives, and this gift will help take that support to the next level.”

Collier provided an initial gift to the college in 2019 to establish the Collier Prize, a $25,000 award designed to encourage coverage of state-level government in every state, focusing on investigative and political reporting. The prize, announced annually at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, recognizes the best U.S. professional reporting on state government accountability in any medium and on any platform. Since its inception, the Collier Prize has attracted more than 350 entries from a range of news organizations.

“I have supported the Collier Prize for several years on an annual basis and it has become all that I wanted it to be,” Collier said in a news release. “The support of the college and the University of Florida has been extraordinary and it’s having an effect, and I want it to have a lasting impact.”

The gift will provide an endowment to fund the prize in perpetuity, hire a director to administer the prize, and create an annual symposium dedicated to local and state journalism.

The annual Collier Symposium will highlight the best in local accountability journalism, examining the challenges to producing the best reporting and exploring solutions to improve the journalism and the environment that supports it. The event will bring Collier Prize winners and top-tier journalists to campus to interact with students and faculty and help enhance the college’s reputation as an incubator for excellence and innovation in journalism and inspire students to pursue local accountability journalism as a career.

“I’m looking forward to the establishment of the annual symposium and the convening of journalism thought leaders across the country,” Collier said in the news release. “My goal is to help the College of Journalism and Communications become a city on the hill, a mecca for investigative journalism, the place where people turn to for standards on how best to do it. And I hope that really becomes something that the University of Florida is well known for.”

