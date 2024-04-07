UF student drives to mother’s Polk County home, stabs her to death: PCSO

In the video, Sheriff Grady Judd refers to the suspect as a 22-year-old, but it is confirmed that the man is 21 years old.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old pre-med student attending the University of Florida is now behind bars for stabbing his mother to death at her Frostproof home, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said on Saturday, just after 2 p.m., Emmanuel Espinoza drove to his mother’s home and fatally stabbed his mom in the front doorway. She ran from her son, with a family member on the phone. The son stabbed her until she fell and died.

‘I feel really lucky’: 12-year-old hospitalized after car hits him while riding electric bike

Emmanuel eventually called 911 and confessed that he wanted to kill his mom for several years because “she got on [his] nerves,” and rated her an 8 out of 10 when asked about his relationship with her.

The mother, identified as Elvia Espinoza, 46, was a second-grade teacher at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School in Frostproof.

“Her family, friends, students, and colleagues at the school and with Polk County Public Schools are in our prayers,” the sheriff’s office said.

Emmanuel was booked into jail and charged with first-degree murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.