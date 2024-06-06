UF Online: Early Childhood Education among three new majors to be offered this fall

UF Online, the University of Florida’s online degree program, will begin offering three new majors this fall

The new fields of study for a bachelor’s degree are a part of a push to increase access for students in high-demand fields and better meet the needs of Florida’s workforce.

The new bachelor’s degrees are:

Agricultural Education & Communication, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Will prepare students for entry into agribusiness and communication positions related to human resource development, training, political interests and public relations.

Coursework focuses on core leadership and communication skills including teamwork, digital media, content development, interpersonal skills and presentation development.

Early Childhood Education, College of Education

First initial teacher preparation program of its kind in the state of Florida (according to UF).

Only UF undergraduate major available exclusively online.

This was developed in response to Florida’s Programs of Strategic Emphasis and the critical teacher shortage facing our state, and the major prepares UF Online students with the knowledge and skills to positively impact young learners from age 3 to grade 3. Through this FLDOE and CAEP accredited initial teacher preparation program, students gain a rich understanding of the research-to-practice foundations of early childhood education.

Entomology & Nematology, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Relates to insects and nematodes (roundworms).

Prepares students for careers in academia, private industry, government and more.

Online students can choose between two specializations: Biological Science of Insects or Urban Pest Management. They will have opportunities to engage in undergraduate research or industry internships.

Depending on which specialization they choose, coursework will include topics such as ecology, animal behavior, physiology, evolution, biodiversity conservation, pest management, and research.

“It is heartening to welcome these three new majors into UF Online,” said Rhiannon Pollard, the program's interim director. “The faculty in these units, as with all UF Online programs, truly care about the success of their students and are committed to offering meaningful learning experiences that lead to gainful employment after graduation. We are proud to partner with them and to have the opportunity to offer these new pathways for our online students.”

UF Online currently supports over 4,000 students from 50 states and 24 countries. More than 6,000 students have graduated from UF Online programs with a bachelor’s degree since 2014.

The online degree program offers over 25 degree options from 10 colleges with many academic specializations. UF Online provides pathways for traditional and non-traditional students such as veterans and mid-career professionals, among others, who can benefit online courses which offer flexibility and access.

“The introduction of these three new fully online majors is a testament to the university's commitment to providing accessible, flexible, and high-quality education to learners within and beyond Florida. With these new majors, UF Online continues to break down barriers and support and empower students to pursue their academic and career goals,” Pollard said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: University of Florida's online program to offer three new majors