UETHDA: Washington, Hawkins, Carter Co. to receive funding for food and shelter programs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three counties in the area have been awarded federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) announced in a release on Thursday.

These funds are distributed to high-need areas around the country and aim to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs. They are a part of the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency’s phase 41 funding, the release said.

“A Local Coard made up of local representatives will determine how the funds awarded to [each county] are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area,” the release said. “The [boards] are responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under the phase of the program.”

The following counties were chosen to be recipients, provided by the release:

Washington County: $44,529

Hawkins County: $19,906

Carter County: $19,597

The counties had to meet the following conditions, per the National Board:

be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

be eligible to receive federal funds

have an accounting system

practice nondiscrimination

have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food/shelter

have a voluntary board if a private voluntary organization

Representatives of the National Board include the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations in North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

Public or private agencies who meet the above conditions and are interested in receiving funding must request a written application to Martha Dixon at PO Box 46, Kingsport, TN 37662, or email mdixon@uethda.org.

