UEFA: 'No specific intelligence' of risk to Europa final

Police guard close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain, Tuesday May 23, 2017, a day after an explosion. An apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed over a dozen people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, Manchester police said Tuesday. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — After a deadly bombing on a concert in Manchester, Europa League organizer UEFA said it has no "specific intelligence" that the final featuring Manchester United will be a target.

United plays Ajax in the final on Wednesday evening in Stockholm, and security was already intensified following a deadly truck attack in Sweden's capital city last month.

"The terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project," UEFA said on Tuesday, noting it has worked with Swedish authorities "for many months" to plan for the game.

The UEFA statement added "there is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the UEFA Europa League Final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks."

At least 22 people were killed when an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as the performance ended on Monday in Manchester.

United's Dutch opponent joined many in the soccer world expressing support for the victims.

"From Amsterdam with love to Manchester," was posted on Ajax's official Twitter account. "Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected."

David Beckham, a former United star, wrote on Facebook: "As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me."

The club said its "staff are ready to help the police and other emergency services in any way that may be required at this challenging time for our city."

The Old Trafford stadium, including a club store and museum, was closed on Tuesday.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany wrote on Twitter: "I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity."