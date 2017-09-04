UEFA head Ceferin asks clubs for a fairer Champions League

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin wants top European clubs to help bring more fairness and equality into the Champions League.

Ceferin tells European Club Association members "the biggest challenge over the next few years will be 'competitive balance.'"

The Slovenian lawyer asks club officials: "How can we continue to develop football in Europe and avoid widening the huge gulf between the most powerful and the rest?"

Ceferin says he has discussed "salary caps, luxury tax, squad limits and even reforming the transfer system" with ECA leaders.

Under Ceferin, UEFA will review entry rules and prize money distribution for the 2021-24 Champions League seasons.

Just before Ceferin's election last September, the previous three-yearly review was criticized for squeezing mid-ranking countries to favor elite clubs in Europe's four richest national leagues.