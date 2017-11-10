Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Answers
Groups
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
0
UEFA bans Patrice Evra from its club competitions until June 30
Associated Press
•
November 10, 2017
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA bans Patrice Evra from its club competitions until June 30.
Popular in the Community
Karate kick Evra faces day of double jeopardy
UEFA World Cup play-offs: Fixtures, dates, draw & everything you need to know
7
reactions
0%
86%
14%
World Cup 2018: Fixtures, draw, tickets & your complete guide to the finals in Russia
1
reactions
Brittany Murphy: Inside Her Sudden Death at 32 That Still Confounds Hollywood
450
reactions
6%
66%
28%
Trump's long trip to Asia
1,894
reactions
6%
71%
23%
Alba: I enjoy playing for Barcelona more now that Neymar has left
3
reactions
0%
100%
0%
Corey Haim's Mother Says Charlie Sheen Did Not Abuse Her Late Son But Claims Another Man Did
1,127
reactions
3%
67%
30%
Mueller probing alleged Flynn plan to deliver cleric to Turkey: WSJ
1,450
reactions
3%
75%
22%
East Libyan forces expel Islamist militants from Benghazi
15
reactions
0%
86%
14%
LaLiga: Ramos - I do not agree with Ronaldo
11
reactions
15%
77%
8%
Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor pleads not guilty in attack
3
reactions
0%
100%
0%
MTP at 70: Witnessing the Fall of the Soviet Union
Lupita Nyong'o 'disappointed' that magazine edited out her 'kinky, coily hair'
198
reactions
4%
66%
30%
Fox's Smith avoids story covered heavily by colleagues
10,137
reactions
4%
69%
27%
Trump Thinks Scientology Should Have Tax Exemption Revoked, Longtime Aide Says
922
reactions
2%
82%
16%
Anti-Trump protests ahead of the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines
483
reactions
4%
68%
28%
Lampard: Player quality, not Mourinho, to blame if Man Utd don't win
Mother questions why 14-year-old son fatally shot by officer
2
reactions
0%
0%
100%
Attention Portland Voters: Missing Something?
64
reactions
4%
78%
18%
I dedicated my whole life to my kids — then, my son abandoned me
60
reactions
7%
72%
21%
Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale ends tomorrow, and these are the 10 best deals
21
reactions
6%
83%
11%
Ezekiel Elliott fallout: Roger Goodell keeps on end-zone dancing all over players and they have themselves to blame
1,261
reactions
4%
67%
29%
Snapcat: Felines and bunnies look exactly the same
397
reactions
15%
74%
11%
MLS expansion rankings: Who are the favorites?