UDOT issues several road alerts amid severe weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Dept. of Transportation has issued several alerts amid severe weather throughout the state.

UDOT said the following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns:

I-15, Idaho Border through Cedar City

I-80, Grassy Mountain through SLC to WY border

I-70 , Cove Fort through Salina Summit

US-89, ID border to Mt Carmel Junction

US-189, Entire Route

US-191, WY border to north of Vernal; Duchesne to Price (Indian Canyon); SR-46 Junction to North of Monticello

US-40, Entire route

US-6, NV border through Helper

SR-190 Big Cottonwood, Entire route

SR-210 Little Cottonwood, Entire route

SR-21, Entire route

SR-31, Entire route

SR-35, Entire route

SR-36, Entire route

SR-39, Entire route

SR-20, Entire route

SR-143, Entire route

SR-153, Entire route

SR-14, Entire route

SR-150, Entire route

SR-158, Entire route

SR-12, US-89 Junction to Bryce Canyon

These alerts were issued at 2 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 3. The forecast period is expected to last through 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers using canyon and mountain routes should be aware of traction laws.

For current road conditions and restrictions, you may check UDOT’s traffic map here.

ABC4 will update this post as the forecast period continues.

