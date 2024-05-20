UDOT eyes ambitious projects including new freeway in Utah County

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation is gearing up to start on multiple Utah County projects, including the construction of new freeways through the area.

A breakdown of the projects can be found below:

Courtesy: Utah Department of Transportation

Conversion of 2100 North in Lehi into a freeway

The most expensive out of the new key projects with an estimated price tag of $554 million, the conversion project will extend the freeway connection along 2100 North between Mountain View Corridor and I-15.

UDOT said this project will help improve east-west mobility between the two freeways in northwest Utah County and Salt Lake Counties and help to disperse traffic for drivers traveling to communities within the central Utah Valley area. Construction on the project is expected to start in 2026.

Extension of Mountain View Corridor South to Cory Wride Highway (SR-73)

Mountain View Corridor will get another extension, reaching as far as Saratoga Springs. UDOT said the project will extend the Corridor down to Cory Wride Highway, also known as State Road 73.

Once completed, UDOT said the extension will help reduce congestion on Redwood Road and I-15 around the Point of the Mountain by providing an alternate freeway route between Utah County and Salt Lake County. Construction is expected to begin as early as 2027.

Cory Wride Freeway from Mountain View Corridor to Ranches Parkway

A new freeway, complete with frontage roads, will be constructed from Mountain View Corridor to Ranches Parkway in Eagle Mountain.

As with the projects, UDOT said the new freeway will ease congestion in the area and accommodate transit, bike lanes and trail improvements while minimizing impacts to existing properties and developments. Construction is slated to begin as early as 2027.

Pioneer Crossing Flex Lanes

Flex lanes along Pioneer Crossing will provide two additional travel lanes in the peak direction of travel direction, depending on the time of day. The project would require UDOT to re-stripe Pioneer Crossing from Redwood Road to Mountain View Corridor to provide one additional travel lane in each direction throughout the day.

Construction is expected to start as early as 2025 or 2026.

UDOT said all four initiatives address the growing transportation needs of Utah County, particularly in Lehi, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain. The funding for the projects was made possible in part by a nearly $1.4 billion investment from the Utah Transportation Commission and represents a $2.1 billion total investment into the area through the end of the decade.

“This significant investment represents our commitment to building a transportation system that meets the needs of all Utahns,” said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras. “As we continue to grow as a state, will work to find transportation solutions to help everyone get to where they want in the way they want.”

According to UDOT, the projects are the state’s biggest transportation investment in Utah County since the I-15 CORE project wrapped in 2012, where 24 miles of freeway between Lehi and Spanish Fork were reconstructed.

UDOT Region Three Director Rob Clayton said the department is committed to meeting increasing travel demands as the population of Utah County continues to grow.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to improve travel through northwest Utah County,” said Clayton. “These projects will greatly benefit both the residents and travelers in the region, ensuring better commutes and improved connectivity.”

