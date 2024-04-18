UCPS superintendent wins 2025 Southwest Regional award

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Congratulations to Union County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew G. Houlihan for being the 2025 Southwest Regional Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Houlihan was chosen by his peers, which includes superintendents from 11 school districts in the southwest region, officials said.

“I want to thank my colleagues for this recognition and I humbly accept it; however, I don’t do this work alone,” Houlihan said. “Team UCPS is not just an expression. I work with some of the best educators and leaders in this state and I share this honor with our Board of Education, teachers, administrators, students and our entire community. I am blessed to serve as superintendent in this incredible school district.”

Dr. Houlihan will now represent the southwest region in the state-level competition and compete for the A. Craig Phillips State Superintendent of the Year award.

He has worked in education for more than 25 years and as the superintendent for UCPS since 2016. During his tenure, Dr. Houlihan worked to increase the number of school social workers, therapists and school resource officers across the district.

In 2023, student achievement ranked first in overall grade-level proficiency and graduation rate among the 12 largest school districts in North Carolina.

“Dr. Houlihan is very deserving of this honor,” said Board of Education Chair Kathy Heintel. “He is a strong leader and a strategic thinker who is always focused on what is best for students. The Board of Education is extremely proud of him and his accomplishments. We are grateful for his leadership and vision as UCPS continues to be one of the highest performing districts in North Carolina.”

