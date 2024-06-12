UConn may consider building student housing at its Avery Point campus in Groton

Jun. 11—GROTON — A group of University of Connecticut officials and others gathered Tuesday at the Avery Point campus to discuss the future of the waterfront campus including the possibility of building a residence hall.

There is no student housing on the 72-acre campus, and its 450 students must commute.

UConn said it plans "to start exploring the feasibility of student housing as part of the larger discussion on the vision for the potential future of the campus, but does not expect to make any decisions until more information is gathered and assessed."

While there is no funding to build a residence hall, UConn said officials will meet in the coming weeks to discuss alternative approaches such as a partnership with an outside group.